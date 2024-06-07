Angela “Blac Chyna” White, Tina Knowles, Cedric the Entertainer, Malika Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, Mookie Betts, Cookie Johnson, LaTanya Richardson, Bobby Brown and many more joined Ladylike Foundation founder Leah Pump in honoring legendary Head Coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks Dawn Staley, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Nichol T. Whiteman, and Beautyblender founder Rea Ann Silva at the organization’s 15th Annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon and fashion show, on June 1st at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner served as the event’s emcee with Multi-Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist Erica Campbell performing for the over 700 attendees.

The annual event is also known for featuring a runway fashion show with designs for adult women and young ladies. This year, the runway featured fashions from Sergio Hudson, Isabella Coutoure, Sweet Pea and Macy’s, worn by runway models including Kinley Betts, daughter of Mookie Betts; Hendricks and Bohdi Brown, daughters of Bobby Brown; and The Game’s daughter, California “Cali” Dream Taylor.

The annual luncheon is the nonprofit organization’s signature fundraising event, which helps fund cutting-edge resource programs, workshops, mentorships, community service and visual/performing arts for young women in order to challenge them to reach their highest potential. To date, 96 scholarships have been awarded to inner city girls in Los Angeles with a 3.5 GPA or higher, including 11 which were given at this year’s event. In addition, all recipients who remain in contact and volunteer with the Ladylike Foundation, receive financial assistance throughout their college career and postgraduate studies. 90% of the girls within the LadyLike Foundation come from the inner city of Los Angeles. The LadyLike Foundation has also made a global impact by funding the education, boarding, and medical care of teenage girls at the Mountain High International School in Ghana West Africa. The Foundation has also built a restroom, shower house, and beds for all the orphans at the Abosamso Orphanage in Obuasi. In addition to making the living conditions better for orphans, the LadyLike Foundation has purchased medical insurance for each child at the Abosamso Orphanage, giving them access to free medical care.

The 15th Annual Women of Excellence Awards sponsors include Google, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, SONY Music Group, the Lakers Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation among others.

The event was produced by Mia Novack at Platinum Events and Productions Agency.