Stanley Black & Decker’s (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN brand has teamed up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) for the 2021 Racing for a Miracle program.

No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Ace Foundation / CMN Hospitals Toyota Camry

Ahead of the Atlanta NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday, July 11, CRAFTSMAN and the Ace Hardware Foundation will donate $100,000 to support the vital work of CMN Hospitals.

With more than $1.5M donated, this year marks the 15th year of Stanley Black & Decker supporting the Racing for a Miracle program and the 30th year Ace Hardware Foundation has partnered with CMN Hospitals.

In honor of these milestones, Christopher Bell will unveil a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for the No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Ace Foundation / CMN Hospitals Toyota Camry that he will drive in the July 11 race. This year’s car highlights patients from CMN Hospitals and showcases an outer space-theme representing “30 years and beyond” of partnerships that have helped support CMN Hospitals’ mission.

“I’m so excited to join the Racing for a Miracle program for my first time,” said Christopher Bell. “As I drive on Sunday, I’m racing for my honorary crew members; Parker, Ella, John and Elijah and will be reminded of how strong and determined they are. For these kids, I hope to take my outer space-themed car to victory lane.”

Each year, children from one select member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are chosen to be honorary JGR crew members and enjoy a unique NASCAR experience. This year, four CMN kids from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta were chosen to participate – Parker, age 12; Ella, age 16; John, age 10; and Elijah, age 11. On race day, the four children will receive a VIP race-day experience including hospitality.

“For our family, being able to participate in the Racing for a Miracle program was more than getting to go see a NASCAR race,” said Stephanie, Lucas’ mother. Lucas was an honorary crew member in 2018. “It meant that we got to take a break from the constant medical issues and hospital visits. It allowed us to do something together as a family that we would probably never be able to do otherwise. The smiles of joy on all of our faces when we went to the track are precious memories that will last a lifetime.”

“Stanley Black & Decker is proud to continue to support CMN Hospitals’ mission across the U.S.,” said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. “During the past 15 years, we have been honored to help create amazing memories between our NASCAR drivers and the wonderful kids we call ‘honorary crew members.’ But most importantly, this partnership has supported a critical mission – helping provide the best care for kids across the country.”

For the first time in the Racing for a Miracle program’s history, CRAFTSMAN has created an in-store promotion with Ace Hardware to better allow the public to participate in this amazing effort. CRAFTSMAN will donate $10 to CMN Hospitals for every purchase of the July Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion featuring the newly released CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK System Tower (CMST60402) and compatible 216 Piece VERSASTACK 3-Drawer Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT99206). Mechanics and car enthusiasts can also purchase this set online at Acehardware.com.