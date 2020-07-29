Continuing its philanthropic partnership with Save the Children, Ferrari will auction one of the earliest of the new Ferrari Roma to be delivered to North America with added star-power from Maroon 5's Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel and philanthropist Behati Prinsloo.

Maroon 5's Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo join forces with Ferrari to benefit Save the Children

They joined together today with Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America, for a virtual event to kick-off the collaboration which will culminate with the announcement this fall of the auction winner of the Ferrari Roma at Save the Children’s virtual gala.

In 2017, a LaFerrari Aperta was auctioned to benefit Save the Children at the company’s 70th anniversary “Leggenda e Passione” event. That sale raised US$10 million for the charitable organization, which used it to advance international education programs.

“We’re delighted to open the next chapter of Ferrari’s ongoing collaboration with Save the Children,” says Matteo Torre, “and we now want to support their critical education work here in the United States. We believe that during this crisis, it is our responsibility to help those who often don’t have a voice and to address their challenges to ensure that children continue to learn and grow.”

With significant uncertainty around child care and school re-openings nationwide, wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children across the United States. Save the Children is working across America to support education programs by offering free learning resources and support for parents and caregivers. To date, Save the Children has served more than 178,000 children and their families in 200 rural communities.

“Behati and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this unique project and ultimately help a charity that we are fully supportive of,” says Adam Levine. “As so many other parents worldwide, during this time we have been focused first and foremost on taking care of our girls, and Save the Children is helping countless children and families with crucial education resources.”

“Kids are so vulnerable with everything going on in the world today, and the incredible work of Save the Children to shield them is vital more now than ever,” says Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine continues to be an avid Ferrarista, and over the years has owned examples of Maranello’s finest, both classic (a 1966 330 GTC, 1969 365 GTC, 1971 365 GTB/4 “Daytona,” 1963 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, 1965 275 GTB/2) and most recently a Tailor Made F12tdf.

The new Ferrari Roma places emotional connection first, both through its exhilarating performance and timeless design, making it a fitting focal point for this charitable initiative. The Roma embodies “La Nuova Dolce Vita” (the New Sweet Life), taking its design inspiration from the concept of sporty elegance celebrated in the most legendary grand touring Ferraris of the 1960s – the most striking example being the 250 Grand Turismos, including the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso. Timeless and refined, from a technical point of view the Ferrari Roma introduces a series of unparalleled features that put it at the top of its segment in terms of performance and driving enjoyment.