The auction features work from artists who participated in the PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES global art campaign earlier this year, which saw an army of over 30 artists supporting (RED) and the AIDS fight by creating extraordinary, unique murals and installations in more than 20 cities from New York to Nairobi.

The auction features more than 40 pieces and is hosted on the Artsy platform. Online bidding is open now and will close on Tuesday, December 17th, at 5:00 pm EST. To learn more and register to bid, visit Artsy.net/red. Fifty percent of proceeds from the sale will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Jennifer Lotito, Chief Operating Officer of (RED) said, “We’re so grateful for the phenomenal support of the artists contributing to the PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES auction. AIDS is the biggest killer of young women globally, but this shocking statistic doesn’t make headline news these days. This year, the world’s greatest street artists are ringing the alarm bell to stop a preventable disease from taking any more lives.”

Scott Lawin, Founder of Museum of the Street and curator of PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES said, “This amazing group of contributing artists Is a testament to the power of art to make the world a better place. Bidders in the PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES auction have an opportunity to not only purchase a beautiful work of art, but also to make a difference by directly supporting the fight to end AIDS – a powerful combination.”

The participating artists in the PAINT (RED) SAVE LIVES Auction on Artsy are:

Aaron Li-Hill, ADD FUEL, Adele Renault, Alex Yanes, Alexandre Farto aka Vhils, Anthony Lister, Askew One, ASVP, Axel Void, Beau Stanton, Ben Eine, Bisco Smith, Buff Monster, Claw Money, Cope 2, CYRCLE, DABSMYLA, DALeast, Dan Witz, ELLE, Ernest Zacharevic, FAILE, Faith XLVII, FANAKAPAN, FAUST, Herakut, How and Nosm, Icy and Sot, Lee Quinones, Low Bros, Ludo, Niels Shoe Meulman, Okuda, OLEK, POSE, Pre, Pure Evil, Remi Rough, Sandra Chevrier, Shepard Fairey, Stephan Powers, Swoon, Todd James, Trevor Wheatley & Cosmo Dean, Waone Interesni Kazk and WK Interact.