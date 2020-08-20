Leading international artists Shepard Fairey, Jenny Holzer, Luchita Hurtado and more are partnering with eBay to release an exclusive, artist-designed series of fine art bandanas.

Shepard Fairey, Our Hands - Our Future

The new campaign, titled “Artists Band Together”, supports key organizations working to increase voter turnout in the upcoming U.S. elections.

The limited-edition artworks, made to be worn or displayed, are available at eBay.com/ArtistsBandTogether, with 100% of proceeds supporting programs that educate, register, and mobilize voters: Mijente, Rise and Woke Vote.

Each of the 15 participating artists have contributed an original design that aims to inspire young people, first-time voters, and historically disenfranchised communities of color to get out the vote.

The designs will be available as individual artworks, three curated sets and one complete set. The 15 works will be released in two “eBay exclusive” artist drops through November 1. Releasing today, eight artist singles ($35/each) from Marilyn Minter, Juliana Huxtable and Rirkrit Tiravanija to name a few, special sets ($175 for 5 per a set) and the full set of 15 ($525) are available. The second launch drops on September 1 at 2am PT / 5am ET, releasing the remaining seven artist bandanas ($35/each), including designs from Barbara Kruger, Hank Willis Thomas and Christine Sun Kim.

“eBay is the partner of choice for artists and charities looking to expand their reach to a global audience of millions,” says Sam Bright, Vice President, General Manager of Verticals, eBay North America. “Together with these incredible creators and organizations, we are tapping the power of eBay’s vibrant community to empower voices and mobilize voters.”

Meet Artists Band Together

Artists Band Together is a coalition of like-minded citizen advocates dedicated to the principles of democracy. On the eve of the DNC and RNC, and with deadlines for voter registration looming, the project’s goal is to raise money and awareness in support of community-led voter-registration groups Rise, Mijente and Woke Vote.

“This project is rooted in the history of bandanas as symbols of unity. From the abolitionist movement to Rosie the Riveter, bandanas have been wearable markers of alliance and action,” said Nora Halpern, one of the curators of the project. “By bringing together long-time artist changemakers, our goal is to celebrate and elevate the myriad voices that make up American voters. Throughout history, artists have proven their unique ability to awaken, challenge and inspire us. We are grateful for the generosity of spirit of the 15 powerful artists who have joined us in our effort, alongside eBay for Charity, to ‘band together’ and support this vital and timely cause.”

“I believe in the Artists Band Together project because I think we all can make the country better, and that art and the humanitarian spirit of artists can play a valuable role in doing so,” said participating artist Shepard Fairey. “This project embraces the principles of democracy by making art accessible through the bandanas, while also providing support to the grassroots voting initiatives of the organizations benefiting from the profits — Rise, Mijente, and Woke Vote. The caliber of artists involved is inspiring, and I believe in the story behind each work of art. I think that everyone from collectors to activists will be embracing these as collectable symbols of democracy at this historic moment.”

About her design, the late artist Luchita Hurtado said, “‘Together Forever’ is a slogan of our time that confronts racial inequality, environmental advocacy, and united survival during a global pandemic, all in just two words. I don’t think there’s anything more important, that’s what the human race needs.”

“Everyone has to do something to change the culture right now,” said artist Marilyn Minter. “We’re waging a battle on two fronts: fighting COVID-19 and fighting stupidity. I’m saying resist getting Covid and selfish behavior. Resist complying with the ignorance that’s pervading our world right now.”

Artist Release │August 17

Shepard Fairey

Juliana Huxtable

Rirkrit Tiravanija

Umar Rashid

Jenny Holzer

Christina Quarles

Luchita Hurtado

Marilyn Minter

Artist Release │September 1

Alex Israel

Victoria Cassinova

Xavier Schipani

Christine Sun Kim

Hank Willis Thomas For Freedoms

Merritt Johnson

Barbara Kruger

Artists Band Together is curated by Amanda Fairey, Jill Goldman, Nora Halpern, Asti Hustvedt, and Victoria Kennedy. Working in close collaboration, the project’s curators turned to artists and the compelling power of art to carry the bandana’s activist spirit into the future as a sign of banding together—not only for the sake of public health in the midst of a global pandemic, but also for racial, social, environmental, educational and economic justice, for women’s, immigrants’, disability and LGBTQIA rights.

Investing in Voter Turnout

Mijente, Rise, and Woke Vote lead grassroots organizing programs focused on constituencies who are likely to decide the outcomes of elections nationwide including Black voters, Latinx voters, and young voters more broadly. These groups have a proven track record of increasing voter turnout through long term efforts to engage and inspire voters nationwide. The 2020 electorate is likely to be the youngest and most racially diverse in history with Gen Z representing 1 in 10 eligible voters and people of color representing 1 in 3.

Sales of the Artists Band Together artworks will benefit equally Rise, Mijente, and WokeVote. To purchase and for more information please visit eBay.com/ArtistsBandTogether.