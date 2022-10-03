WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) announced today that the creative team for the new film “She Said”—producer DEDE GARDNER, actor CAREY MULLIGAN, and journalists JODI KANTOR and MEGAN TWOHEY—will be honored at the 2022 WIF Honors that will be held on Thursday, October 27 at The Beverly Hilton.

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards—"Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and “Don’t Worry Darling” writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde — as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel and WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award recipient Lili Reinhart.

Additionally, WIF has announced that DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH will host the event. Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the evening’s award presenters. This year, Forging Forward will celebrate the women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence.

The WIF Honors are supported by year-round Presenting Sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner STARZ. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective