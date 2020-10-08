On World Sight Day, Oct 8th, numerous celebrities, athletes and authors will read Bedtime Stories to children globally to launch the free digital children’s book Through the Looking Glasses: Stories About Seeing Clearly.

Leading global vision organizations OneSight, Clearly and IAPB teamed up to introduce the book in order to shine a light on the 230 million+ kids worldwide that need glasses, but don’t have access to get them. The book features 30 children’s stories and illustrations about seeing clearly by authors and artists from 17 different countries.

Tennis Legend Billie Jean King; Restaurateur David Chang; Celebrity Michelle Yeoh; TV Star Jo Frost; and others, will read stories from the book on World Sight Day starting at 7 pm in numerous countries, including: Australia; Hong Kong; India; Rwanda & South Africa; Canada; United States and Jamaica.

U.S. Bedtime Stories Details

When: Oct 8th from 7 – 8 pm EST

Where: OneSight.org/WorldSightDay

Who: Billie Jean King, East Coast; David Chang, West Coast

To participate in Bedtime Stories and download the free book, visit OneSight.org/WorldSightDay.