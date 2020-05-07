UNICEF USA will host their first ever streaming event on Saturday, May 9th at 8pm ET. “UNICEF Won’t Stop” will highlight UNICEF’s COVID-19 response, frontline workers and experts and the children UNICEF serves.

UNICEF Won't Stop Virtual Event

The hour long special will be free to all and feature musical performances and celebrity appearances. The broadcast will air on www.unicefwontstop.org and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/unicefusa.

Cher will debut an exclusive performance of her new single, a Spanish language version of ABBA’s “Chiquitita”. Proceeds from the song “Chiquitita” have benefited UNICEF’s work since the 1979 Music for UNICEF Concert.

“I am so proud to premiere this new version during the broadcast of UNICEF Won’t Stop,” said Cher. “I’ve long admired UNICEF, especially for their work with young women since I was a little girl. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we prioritize every child around the world as if they were our own.”

There will be additional performances by UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angélique Kidjo as well as Peter Frampton, Il Volo, Luke Islam, Matthew Morrison, Musicality, Jordin Sparks, Rob Thomas and more.

Other event participants include UNICEF Ambassadors Pink, Tea Leoni, Halima Aden and Pau Gasol, UNICEF Supporters Jenna Bush Hager, Sofia Carson and Laurie Hernandez as well as Morgan Freeman, Björn Ulvaeus and more. Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, granddaughter of UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Audrey Hepburn, will pay tribute to her grandmother. UNICEF Won’t Stop will be executive produced by Erich Bergen who recently produced the star-studded “Saturday Night Seder” and the online revival of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

The event will feature UNICEF experts and advocates highlighting the impact of COVID-19 and the relentless efforts to curb the outbreak, protect children and disseminate factual information. The program will virtually take audiences to China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Jordan, Mexico, the United States of America and more.

UNICEF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on providing critical supplies to health facilities, preventing the spread of new infection, ensuring the continuity of education and analyzing data to inform where and how to best deploy resources. To ensure that all four areas of focus are being prioritized UNICEF has released an appeal for $651.6 million.