Grammy-winning artist and long-time Music Health Alliance supporter, Rodney Crowell, has enlisted a number of his all-star friends, for Songs From Quarantine, a digital compilation of rarities available for only two weeks exclusively on Bandcamp.

Artists involved include Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal & The Milk Carton Kids, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, Ronnie Dunn, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Joe Henry, John Hiatt, Taj Mahal, Jeff Tweedy, Keith Urban and Lucinda Williams

This unique collection features fan-favorite songs in their raw form, performed by the artists who wrote and/or recorded them. Proceeds from this star-studded, limited edition 13-song download will benefit the work of non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) and its continued work to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to the music community nationwide, including critical mental health and COVID-19 resources in addition to access to healthcare, medicines, diagnostic tests and more.

Crowell, an MHA board member, said: “The good folks at Music Health Alliance work tirelessly on behalf of our nationwide music community. Their selfless contributions have had a profound effect on the lives of countless musician’s families. This little homemade compilation is the least we could do to show our deep appreciation for everything they do.”

Available for 2 WEEKS ONLY exclusively via Bandcamp, Rodney Crowell and Friends’ Songs From Quarantine features:

Ry Cooder – “Baby Started Wearing Her Mask”

Elvis Costello – “Maud Gone Wrong”

Emmylou Harris – “Gold”

Jeff Tweedy – “Even I Can See” (Demo)

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Taj Mahal – “Sitting On Top Of The World”

Lucinda Williams – “When The Way Gets Dark”

Steve Earle – “Time Is Never On Our Side”

Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal and The Milk Carton Kids – “Western Wall”

Rodney Crowell – “She’s Back In Town”

Joe Henry – “Mission”

John Hiatt – “Goin’ Back To Nashville”

Ronnie Dunn – “Train To Glory”

Crowell is already at work on the star-studded follow up, Songs from Quarantine: Volume 2, also set to benefit Music Health Alliance. More details will be shared soon.