Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that the ADAPT Leadership Awards will take place on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Gala will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the non-profit organization, formerly called United Cerebral Palsy of New York City (UCP of NYC).

“This year, we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the organization, a milestone which recognizes both the longevity, and the crucial need for the work that several generations of dedicated staff have given to help people with disabilities from all walks of life,” says Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network.

Judy Woodruff, Emmy winning anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, will host the gala. Past ADAPT Leadership Award honorees Al Roker, Emmy winning Weather and Feature Anchor, NBC TODAY and Co-Host of 3rd Hour, TODAY, and Deborah Roberts, Emmy winning ABC News senior national affairs correspondent reporting for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and World News Tonight with David Muir, will return as Honorary Gala Chairs. Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Stranger Things star Cara Buono; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy winning PIX11 News Anchor & Host, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk; Susan Lucci, Emmy winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Mike Woods, Emmy winning meteorologist, FOX 5 Good Day New York.

“We are grateful to Judy Woodruff, who has worked on a national level for years as an advocate for people with disabilities, and who is a longtime supporter of ADAPT. We thank Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, whose longtime support of this organization has made a major difference in raising awareness to the over 100 programs and services ADAPT provides annually to over 20,000 people throughout all five boroughs of New York City. We also thank our Honorary Gala Co-Chairs Cara Buono, Tamsen Fadal, Abigail Hawk, Susan Lucci, and Mike Woods, all dedicated celebrity ambassadors who continue to work tirelessly year-round on behalf of ADAPT.”

The 2022 ADAPT Leadership Award honorees will be announced next month, along with their celebrity presenters.

For more information about the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org/joinus/events.

For more information about gala sponsorships, contact Laura Hickman at: lhickman@adaptcommunitynetwork.org.