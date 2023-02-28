Compassion in World Farming has announced that globally renowned actors, Brian Cox and Alan Cumming have joined a growing list of more than 250 academics, scientists and arts and media figures who have signed its ‘Vision for Fair Food and Farming’.

The Scottish celebrities are the latest prominent individuals to sign the animal welfare and environmental charity’s Vision to achieve global adoption of food and farming policies which respect and protect the interests of people, animals and the planet.

Both backed Compassion in World Farming’s End of the Line campaign when it launched in November 2022 – a global movement that calls on world leaders to deliver a United Nations Global Agreement to ban factory farming and transform the future of food.

By signing up to Compassion’s Vision, they are going one step further to demonstrate their support of a new Vision for the future of food and farming, one that enhances the health of humanity and the planet itself, including animals, both wild and domesticated.

Brian Cox has spent decades on stage and screen, most recently known for playing the lead character, Logan Roy in the hit HBO TV show, Succession, for which he won a Golden Globe in 2020. He says: “We are accelerating towards climate disaster, but there are policies our leaders can implement to address its root causes – unsustainable and cruel farming practices being one of them. I’ve signed Compassion in World Farming’s Vision to call on leaders to introduce positive food and farming policies that will protect our planet and its precious resources, reduce animal and human suffering, and ensure future generations do not go hungry.”

Alan Cumming is known for numerous film, TV and theatre roles, including The Good Wife and X2:X-Men United as well as recently presenting the US version of reality game show The Traitors. He adds: “There is something wrong with our world when millions of people go hungry every day, yet there is more than enough food to go round. Our food and farming systems are harmful to our health, that of the planet and are the cause of enormous animal cruelty. I’m pleased to join this growing list of wonderful humans who are supporting Compassion in World Farming’s call for policy change for a better future, before it’s too late.”

Debbie Tripley, Global Director of Campaigns and Advocacy at Compassion in World Farming welcomed the news, adding: “We’re thrilled that both Alan and Brian have come on board as Visionaries. Having the support of such successful and prominent individuals is so important for us in raising awareness of these vital issues. We at Compassion extend our thanks for their support in helping us to achieve a future where no-one goes hungry, animals do not have to suffer and the environment is no longer permitted to be destroyed due to intensive farming practices that are no longer fit for purpose.”

Founded in 1967 by a dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive farming, Compassion in World Farming is now the world’s leading farm animal welfare organisation dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. Its ‘Vision’ is to seek food and farming policies that promote:

Good health by ensuring universal access to sufficient and nutritious food.

Sustainable farming methods, which support rural livelihoods and relieve poverty.

Protection for the planet and its precious resources: soil, water, forest and biodiversity.

Reduced emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants from agriculture.

Humane farming methods which promote the health and natural behaviour of sentient animals and avoid causing them pain and suffering.

Reduced consumption of animal products in high-consuming populations to meet environmental, health and sustainability goals.

Other Visionaries include figures from the world of arts and media, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Judi Dench, Rufus Wainwright and Miriam Margolyes MBE; business leaders Deborah Meaden, Liz Earle and Gordon Roddick and academics such as Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, founder – the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace.