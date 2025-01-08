Dr. Jane Goodall has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. “This recognition reflects the hope and action of so many people who inspire and motivate me every day in the firm belief that together we can and we must save the natural world for ourselves and future generations.”

“Jane’s own personal evolution from world-renowned scientist to global conservation advocate is a stunning example of each individual’s ability to make a positive impact,” said Anna Rathmann, Executive Director at the Jane Goodall Institute USA. “We are grateful that the White House is recognizing our founder’s tireless work to inspire hope and transform it into action on behalf of our planet, and as the organization who proudly bears her name, we are honored to fulfill her vision each and every day.”

At 26, Jane followed her passion for wildlife and Africa to what is now Gombe, Tanzania and under the mentorship of paleoanthropologist Dr. Louis Leakey, began her landmark study of wild chimpanzees. Her revelatory observation that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and forever redefined our understanding of the relationship between humans and other animals.

Jane founded the first Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) in 1977 and today 24 global chapters work to support her holistic approach to conservation. JGI’s work includes championing community-led conservation through its signature Tacare program, providing expert care for nearly 200 rescued chimpanzees and other wildlife in two sanctuaries, sustaining the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in Gombe and engaging the next generation of changemakers through Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots. Roots & Shoots inspires young people of all ages in 70 countries to undertake hands-on projects of their choosing to benefit the community, animals (including domestic animals) and the environment.

Jane travels globally around 300 days each year to spread her message of hope for our planet, inspiring audiences through speaking tours, media engagements, written publications, and a wide array of film, television and podcast projects. She has authored many books for adults and children, her latest publication “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” has been translated into more than 20 languages.

Jane is a global icon spreading hope and reminding us all that our daily actions make a difference and it’s up to us the kind of difference we make.