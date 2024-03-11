The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County held their signature fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach.

Martha Stewart, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

Credit/Copyright: BFA / Michelle Kammerman

This year honored 25 years of the beloved event that will celebrate a Silver Jubilee in grand style. Among the honorees at this year’s luncheon was Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger with a keynote speech by Martha Stewart.

Notable attendees included: Martha Stewart, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger, Liz Quirantes (Emcee, CBS 12), Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ramona Singer, Jean Shafiroff, Fernando Wong, Robin Gillen, Tim Johnson, Robin Gillen and Tim Johnson (Event Chairs), Diane Smith and Tammy Pompea (Honorary Chairs), Alyssa D. Quinlan(CEO, Freeman’s Hindman Auction), Karen Swanson, Sonja Stevens, Arlette Gordon, Lois Pope, Kathryn Vecellio, Marie Unanue, Allison Nicklaus, Barbara Nicklaus, Sarah Wragge, Claire Florence, Karen Rich, Michelle Russell Johnson, David Handy, Donald Dallaire, Todd L’Herrou (CEO, Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County), Ellen Vaughan (Chief Development Officer, Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County).

Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.