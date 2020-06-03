The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease within the decade through an aggressively funded research agenda and to ensuring the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson’s today.
How you can help
To make a donation, click here.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 43
Michael J. Fox Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
Insights
Google trends for "Michael J. Fox Foundation"
Available to Insiders only