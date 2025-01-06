Michael J. Fox, the actor, author, advocate and founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, at a White House ceremony.

President Biden presented Fox with the medal, which honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

In its press release announcing the news, the White House said of Fox, “Michael J. Fox is an actor who has won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award. He is a world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development.”

“Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is humbling, an honor I could never have anticipated,” said Fox. “I’m grateful for this recognition, which I share with the patients, families and researchers who have brought us closer than ever to ending Parkinson’s disease once and for all.”

Founded by Fox in 2000, MJFF has grown to become the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research, having allocated more than $2 billion to high-impact global research programs to speed better treatments and a cure. The Foundation’s high-risk, high-reward model has enabled milestones including the 2023 breakthrough discovery of a Parkinson’s biomarker — a long-sought research tool that is helping to speed clinical trials — and the National Parkinson’s Project, a 2024 law that establishes the first-ever federal initiative to accelerate research, improve patient care and ultimately prevent and cure Parkinson’s.

Fox receives the Medal of Freedom at a time of extraordinary breakthroughs in Parkinson’s science. The unprecedented opportunity to speed cures is matched only by the urgency of the need: Parkinson’s disease (PD) is now the second most common and fastest-growing neurological disease in the world. An estimated 1 million or more Americans, including over 110,000 U.S. military veterans, live with Parkinson’s today. With no way to prevent, stop or slow the disease, PD is projected to double globally by 2040. According to a 2019 study commissioned by the Foundation, the disease costs the U.S. $52 billion a year in direct and indirect costs. The federal government covers about half of that cost while the rest falls to people with Parkinson’s, their families and caregivers. In less than 15 years, the annual cost is expected to surpass $79 billion.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was presented to 19 honorees including leaders in sports, entertainment, fashion, film and philanthropy.

During the conferral ceremony, Michael’s introduction to the stage read: “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox is one of the most beloved actors of our time with remarkable wit and charm, he introduced iconic characters to the center of American culture from Alex P. Keaton to Marty McFly and more. With undaunted resilience and optimism, he also warms hearts and captivates audiences as a fearless advocate for those with Parkinson’s disease. Channeling his endearing personality to advance treatments move us closer to a cure and remind us of the power of American possibilities.”