Juanes started the Mi Sangre Foundation to help victims of anti-personnel mines, and is a Goodwill Ambassador for United for Colombia.

He performed before the European Parliament in 2006 as part of a campaign to increase awareness of the use of land mines around the world. The Parliament donated €2.5 million ($3.15m) to demine Colombia and to rehabilitate victims of the landmines.

Juanes has received numerous honors for his humanitarian work, including:

An escopetarra (a decommissioned AK-47 converted into a guitar) by peace activist César López, which he later sold at a fundraiser for $17,000.

L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – the highest cultural honor given in France – declaring him “Knight in the order of Arts and Letters”.

He was honored at an Adopt-A-Minefield annual benefit gala for his work raising awareness about the impact of land mines.

Juanes held a benefit concert in 2006 in conjunction with KLVE and Univision which raised roughly $350,000. The money went to care for injured children, provide prosthetics, wheelchairs, and land rehabilitation.