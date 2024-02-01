One of the most recognized names in Latin music, Juanes has sold more than 40 million albums and wowed crowds across the globe. The groundbreaking artist and humanitarian is now joining forces with Charitybuzz to welcome a handful of fans and philanthropists to join him for a special dinner in Miami, to raise funds and awareness for his charity, Fundación Mi Sangre.

This exclusive event is not open to the public, and is only accessible through Charitybuzz sweepstakes, auctions and private sales.

Online charity auction, closing February 8th: Charitybuzz.com/JUANES

Donate-to-win charity sweepstakes, closing April 7th: JUANESforCause.com

“A Good Evening with JUANES” will take place on April 25th, 2024, and will feature a rare, unique acoustic performance from the star himself, fine dining, cocktails, and meaningful conversations. JUANES announced the auction through his social media channels.

“My purpose is to contribute to a peaceful Colombia through my art. I am passionate about helping the young people in Colombia as well as connecting directly with foundation supporters, and this is the perfect opportunity for both of those things,” said JUANES. “I look forward to celebrating and honoring the foundation’s work with Charitybuzz at this special event.”

JUANES co-founded Fundación Mi Sangre with social entrepreneur Catalina Cock Duque. Fundacíon Mi Sangre has been instrumental in developing a culture of peace in Colombia and other regions of the world since 2006. The organization has impacted more than two million people and mobilized seven million more in regions most affected by conflict.

Charitybuzz’s new “Good Evenings” events bring together the power of celebrity and the energy of in-person hospitality to offer customers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that unlock important funds for charitable organizations. Participants have included and will include Brad Pitt, Cher, George Clooney, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and Steve Carell and the cast of The Office. To learn more, please click here.