The Material World Foundation, created by George Harrison in 1973, is today donating $500,000 to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) charities, which are providing much needed aid and care during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Without going out of my door, I can know all things on earth.

Without looking out of my window, I can know the ways of heaven.”

Olivia Harrison said, “These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let’s get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light.”

THE INNER LIGHT CHALLENGE

Material World Foundation will donate another $1 (up to $100,000) for every one of you who shares their own “Inner Light” moment on social media using the hashtag #innerlight2020

This can be a verse, a chorus or a line from the song. Sing it, play it, hum it, strum it, paint it, knit it, chant it, plant it, pray or meditate and post it to social media.

Remember to hashtag #innerlight2020.

Find out more here.