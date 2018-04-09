Bob Dylan
Dylan was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, and joined protest rallies and concerts. He won the “Tom Paine Award” from the National Emergency Civil Liberties Committee in 1963.

He performed at George Harrison’s Concert For Bangladesh in 1971 – the first big rock concert organized by a musician to aid a cause.

Charities & foundations supported 7

Bob Dylan has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 9

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Human Rights, Hunger, Unemployment/Career Support

