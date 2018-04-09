Dylan was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, and joined protest rallies and concerts. He won the “Tom Paine Award” from the National Emergency Civil Liberties Committee in 1963.
He performed at George Harrison’s Concert For Bangladesh in 1971 – the first big rock concert organized by a musician to aid a cause.
Charities & foundations supported 7
Bob Dylan has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "Bob Dylan"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 9
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Human Rights, Hunger, Unemployment/Career Support
Contact Bob Dylan
You can contact Bob Dylan using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)