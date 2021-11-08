Over $1.7 million was raised for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Moschino’s Jeremy Scott and the social media platform TikTok at the Pacific Design Center.

Madona at amfAR LA Gala

Credit/Copyright: Ricardo Gomes

A special tribute was also paid to former amfAR Trustee and longstanding supporter, the late Arlen Andelson, by amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost and amfAR Board Co-Chair T. Ryan Greenawalt. Amy Andelson, a new amfAR Board member, accepted on behalf of her father.

Longtime amfAR supporter Milla Jovovich opened the evening by welcoming guests and reminding them that their support directly impacts research that has the potential to end the AIDS pandemic, and introduced amfAR Board Co-Chairs, Kevin McClatchy and T. Ryan Greenawalt.

An extraordinary highlight of the evening was when the legendary Madonna presented the Award of Courage to her close friend Jeremy Scott for his longstanding commitment to amfAR and the fight against AIDS. Madonna had guests out of their seats taking in every word as she spoke of her personal history with amfAR and the fight against AIDS and her friendship with Scott. While acknowledging the devastation of the Covid pandemic, she emphasized the importance of continuing to fight for a cause that is far from over with 1.5 million people newly infected globally each year. Jeremy Scott made an emotional acceptance speech and talked about his challenges growing up in the Midwest during the AIDS epidemic and how Madonna’s advocacy was a guiding light.

TikTok sensation Addison Rae presented the award to the video platform for its visionary leadership and exemplary commitment to supporting communities globally throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Rae spoke of the impact TikTok has had on educating young people and raising awareness during the Covid pandemic.

In addition to inspirational award presentations, the open-air evening included a dinner, live auction and spectacular performances by GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic and Diamond-certified, GRAMMY nominated Bebe Rexha. Both artists had guests out of their seats dancing and singing along to their hits.

The event also featured a successful live auction conducted by Simon de Pury, with exclusive items including:

Robert Mapplethorpe (art) – sold for $30K

Venice Film Festival and amfAR Gala Experience – sold for $30K twice, for a total $60K

Chakra Yacht – sold for $300K

Marcus Singleton (art) – sold for $35K

Ellen von Unwerth (Madonna portrait) – sold for $70K

Federico Francesco (art) – sold for $25K

Wes Lang (art) – sold for $130K

Genevieve Gaignard (art) – sold for $40K

Doron Langberg (art) – sold for $20K

Moschino Lot (2022 Milan Fashion Week tickets, custom gown) – sold for $250K

Event Chairs included Alessandra Ambrosio, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Berk, Steve Buscemi, Lana Condor, Jenna Dewan, Jay Ellis, Karen Elson, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Jon Hamm, Winnie Harlow, Kate Hudson, Cheyenne Jackson, Paris Jackson, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum, Julian Lennon, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Addison Rae, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Meg Ryan, Nina Senicar, Symone, Ellen von Unwerth, and amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy, among others.

As a world leader in infectious disease research, amfAR has temporarily expanded its efforts to include research on Covid-19. While there has been incredible progress on vaccine development, urgent work needs to be done to develop safe and effective treatments and to answer critical questions about the impact of Covid-19 on people living with HIV. amfAR continues to fund research in these important areas.

Cadillac and FIJI Water were the evening’s associate sponsors. The evening was also generously supported by Diageo, Piper Heidsieck and Boroli

amfAR adhered to strict Covid-19 safety protocols and took great care to ensure all health guidelines were respected at the event.