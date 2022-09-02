NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) will host its fifth fundraising event, “Night of Comedy” in New York presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The evening will bring incredible talent together in support of NRDC’s ongoing work to fight climate change and protect public health, while offering comic relief during these challenging times.

NRDC’s “Night of Comedy” will pay special tribute to NRDC Honorary Trustee and Night of Comedy Founder, Anna Scott Carter, for her tremendous service on behalf of NRDC and its mission to safeguard the earth and the natural systems on which all life depends.

The evening’s line-up will include renowned comedians Seth Meyers and Mike Birbiglia, Michael Che, Chloe Fineman, Nick Kroll and Hasan Minhaj.

Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter & Graydon Carter are joined by David & Pam Zaslav as National Co-Chairs. Other co-chairs include Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Julia Louis Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Mary and Garrett Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

WHERE: Casa Cipriani NYC

10 South Street

New York, NY