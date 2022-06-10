Earlier this week, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) hosted its first-ever Los Angeles fundraising comedy event, “Night of Comedy” at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts an award onstage during the NRDC Night of Comedy Benefit

Credit/Copyright: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NRDC

The evening honored Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, producer and NRDC Trustee Julia Louis Dreyfus for her extraordinary commitment and service to the planet.

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the evening’s line-up included renowned comedians Nicole Byer, Pete Holmes, Leslie Jones, Nick Kroll and Tig Notaro, all of whom came together in support of NRDC’s on-going work to fight climate change and protect public health. The evening helped to raise awareness for the need to keep fighting for our future—but offer welcome comic relief during these challenging times. Other notable guests included Tony Hale, Baratunde Thurston, Mitch Glazer, Kelly Lynch, Brian Grazer, among others.

“We get report after report from the world’s leading scientists warning us that it’s all over if we don’t act right this second to deal with the climate crisis. That more and more millions of people are experiencing the climate crisis right now, first hand: wildfires and hurricanes and droughts threaten not just their livelihoods, but their actual lives.” – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor and member of NRDC’s Board of Trustees.

Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter & Graydon Carter were joined by Pam Zaslav and David Zaslav as National Co-Chairs. Other co-chairs included Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Garrett and Mary Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg.

NRDC works tirelessly to push Congress to take urgent action on climate and environmental justice, to make our air healthier to breathe, our water safer to drink, and to help the Biden-Harris Administration meet its goal of slashing our country’s climate emissions in half by 2030.