Victoria’s Secret today announced the launch of a new initiative in partnership with leading designer and breast cancer awareness champion Stella McCartney, which aims to create a greater understanding of the risks of breast cancer and importance of early detection.

The campaign, extending now through October 31, 2021, includes a public service announcement (PSA) reminding women to #CheckYourself along with a guide, provided by The Stella Cares Foundation, on how to do so effectively as well as Victoria’s Secret’s first ever mastectomy bra.

The greatest threat to women’s health globally today is cancer, the most common of which is breast cancer. About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime and about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history. Nearly 80% of women under 40 diagnosed with breast cancer find their breast abnormality themselves proving that self-checks are critically important to early detection.

“As the world’s leading lingerie brand, the health and well-being of women is paramount to our community,” said Martha Pease, Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria’s Secret. “We have a unique opportunity but also a responsibility to use our platform and scale of our global footprint to bring greater awareness to the risks of breast cancer, especially among younger women, and educate around the effectiveness of self-checks.”

The initiative will kick off with a full takeover of Victoria’s Secret channels with risk and detection awareness education, including a guide on how to perform monthly self-checks on victoriassecret.com and all social media handles. More than 25,000 Victoria’s Secret associates around the world will also receive these materials, further spreading the potential impact to reach hundreds of thousands of women with this critical message.

PSA with Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is one of the most powerful voices in breast cancer awareness and has been working for more than 20 years to raise money for research, share campaigns on prevention awareness and provide mastectomy products via The Stella Cares Foundation. In partnership with Victoria’s Secret, McCartney developed a vital PSA stressing the importance of regular self-checks, which will serve as a key reminder for women year-round. Victoria’s Secret will also make a donation to The Stella Cares Foundation to help further the organization’s work towards awareness and support.

Introducing the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra

Victoria’s Secret will introduce the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra to support the thousands of women who undergo mastectomies each year as part of their fight against breast cancer. The bra is a wire-free design made with soft micro fabric and lace and features a pocket within the inner lining to fit a prosthetic. Throughout the month of October, 100% of the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra sales will be donated to The Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers to support breast cancer research and discoveries. For more details on the bra or to make a purchase, please visit victoriassecret.com.

This initiative builds upon Victoria’s Secret’s longstanding commitment toward cancer research and education, including the recent creation of The VS Global Fund for Women’s Cancers with longstanding partner, Pelotonia. This groundbreaking initiative will fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women’s cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists who represent the diverse population they serve. Through the partnership, Victoria’s Secret will invest at least $5 million annually in cancer research, including examining and addressing racial and gender inequities and unlocking new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women.

For more information, including monthly reminders to #CheckYourself, please visit victoriassecret.com/selfcheck.