Emma Thompson is a patron of the Refugee Council and the Tim Parry Jonathon Ball Foundation for Peace.
She works to bring attention to the work of the Helen Bamber Foundation, an organization that offers therapeutic treatment to those traumatised by violence and abuse.
She is known to support causes that fight human trafficking.
Causes supported: Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Women
