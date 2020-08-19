Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson is a patron of the Refugee Council and the Tim Parry Jonathon Ball Foundation for Peace.

She works to bring attention to the work of the Helen Bamber Foundation, an organization that offers therapeutic treatment to those traumatised by violence and abuse.

She is known to support causes that fight human trafficking.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan RickmanAnnie LennoxBob GeldofBonoChris TarrantClaudia SchifferEwan McGregorFearne CottonJamie FoxxJudi DenchLiam NeesonRolf HarrisScarlett JohanssonStingSugababes

Causes supported 15

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Women

