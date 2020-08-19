This week, four Greenpeace Denmark activists swam their way onto an oil rig in the North Sea carrying Aquaman’s trident from actor Jason Momoa, a knitted red hat from actress and activist Jane Fonda, and a jar of spirulina from actress Lucy Lawless.

The items will help the Greenpeace activists maintain high spirits as they aim to camp on the ‘Dan Bravo’ oil rig for days, demanding the end of new oil exploration worldwide and the phase out of the existing production.

“Because I cannot be with you in person, I’m sending you this warm hat. I hope you find it useful on that cold, wet oil rig. My love and admiration comes along with it and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for fighting the good fight and putting your bodies on the line,”said Jane Fonda in a video message supporting her donation to the activists.

British actor and activist Emma Thompson also sent a message of support praising the activists for protesting against “the dinosaurs of the oil age” and inspired by novelist Arundhati Roy refers to the COVID-19 pandemic as “a portal, through which we can see our green and sustainable future. The portal is like a door, and you have got your foot in the door and your actions are pushing it open and keeping it open so that the dinosaurs can’t slam it back in our faces. This message comes with untold gratitude, respect and support,” added Emma Thompson in her pre-recorded message.

Greenpeace Denmark broadcasted the daring swim on Facebook Live. The swim launched from the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior and ended at the ‘Dan Bravo’ oil rig which is in Danish territory and operated by major French oil company ‘Total.’

During the live broadcast, video messages rolled in from prominent youth climate activists from around the globe, including Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, New Zealand school striker Molly Smeele and Filipino super typhoon survivor Joanna Sustento.

“It’s heart-warming how the very activists who are limited by a worldwide pandemic to take to the streets to make their voices heard, now choose to support peaceful activism out in the middle of the ocean from a distance. The catastrophic impacts of climate change will make the most vulnerable suffer the most and we urge rich countries such as Denmark to lead the way and end new oil,” said Greenpeace Denmark climate campaigner Sune Scheller, from onboard the Rainbow Warrior.

In support of the action, the prominent actors and young climate activists are using the hashtag #WhatWouldYouBring to encourage their followers to share images with items in support of the activists at the oil rig camp.

Besides his role as ‘Aquaman,’ Jason Momoa is most recognized for his leading role in “Game of Thrones.” The trident he sent with the activists played a central role in “Aquaman,” where it held magical qualities such as the power to command the sea and control the weather.

Lucy Lawless was the incarnation of the iconic series “Xena: Warrior Princess.” She has participated in Greenpeace actions against oil drilling and sent the jar of spirulina to help the activists with the “boom boom,” since she knows from experience that “they will need it.”

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda, at the age of 82, is a very engaged climate activist, getting arrested five times last year during the weekly peaceful protests she carried out with Greenpeace at the Capitol in Washington D.C. She supports the ongoing action from her home in the U.S.