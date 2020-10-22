Serena Williams
13
charities
29
causes
57
articles
5
videos

Professional women’s tennis player who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and is a former World No. 1.

Serena Williams is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

In January 2010, Williams announced UNICEF's new Schools for Asia campaign to educate Asia’s 26 million marginalized children in the countdown to the Millennium Development Goal deadline of 2015.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Angélique KidjoAnnie LennoxCommonDaniel RadcliffeElle MacphersonEmma WatsonGwen StefaniJudi DenchKelly RowlandKevin SpaceyKylie MinogueMark OwenMichael JacksonTim HenmanVenus Williams

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Serena Williams"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 29

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Substance Abuse, Water, Women

Contact Serena Williams

You can contact Serena Williams using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Sports

More fields