Professional women’s tennis player who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and is a former World No. 1.
Serena Williams is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
In January 2010, Williams announced UNICEF's new Schools for Asia campaign to educate Asia’s 26 million marginalized children in the countdown to the Millennium Development Goal deadline of 2015.
Charities & foundations supported 13
Serena Williams has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Causes supported 29
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Substance Abuse, Water, Women
Contact Serena Williams
You can contact Serena Williams using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known