The Mom Project, the leading career destination connecting moms with world-class companies, has announced the addition of Serena Williams as a strategic advisor to the company.

Williams joins the rapidly growing platform at a critical growth juncture: The Mom Project now serves a thriving community of 200,000+ professionals, while connecting them to over $50M in economic opportunity since its inception in 2016. Serena will work with the tech startup to drive toward a future where women don’t have to choose between their families and successful careers.

As a first order of business, Williams has an urgent appeal for company leaders;

“I’m calling on CEOs, Heads of People and Business Leaders big and small. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of 1 or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms? Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future.”

Already answering the call today through partnerships with The Mom Project to hire and retain more women are world-class organizations across a range of sectors including: Facebook, Nike, Invesco, Etsy, JLL, Gap, Delta, Uber, Twitter, Apple and Georgia Pacific, among many others.

More commitment is needed at the company and policy level to drive positive change for working parents and caregivers in the workplace. The economic potential in solving this problem is immense; The United States could add up to $4.3 trillion in annual GDP in 2025 if women attain full gender equality, according to a recent McKinsey & Company report. The Mom Project’s continued momentum with Serena’s involvement coupled with escalating commitment from companies across the United States will fundamentally impact the future of work.

“It is a dream to welcome Serena to our team; she is truly the embodiment of The Mom Project’s mission and what we aspire to. Serena is a role model to so many moms, reminding us that when we recognize our own strength — we are unstoppable. By joining forces, we will be able to accelerate change for moms in America and champion the support needed in the workplace and through public policy to ensure they can thrive,” said Allison Robinson, CEO and Founder of The Mom Project.

By the Numbers:

According to the Center for American Progress, 41 percent of mothers were the sole or primary breadwinners for their families, earning at least half of their total household income. This includes single working mothers and married mothers who out-earn their husbands.

Despite increased family financial responsibility and significant educational gains, 43 percent of women still choose to leave the workforce after becoming mothers with most of the gap in female workforce participation attributable to motherhood and time away from the paid workforce for caregiving reasons.

