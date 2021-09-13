The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world’s leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents the fourth episode of their livestream music series, Music to Our Eyes.

This Facebook series will feature Lachi and apl.de.ap on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET, and is in partnership with Two Blind Brothers, founded by Bradford and Bryan Manning, who created the apparel company to create ultra-soft clothing, build community, and donate 100 percent of profits toward research finding treatments and cures for blinding diseases.

Lachi is an award-winning creative artist, singer, songwriter, and diversity inclusion advocate based in New York City. In addition, Lachi is the Foundation’s first Beacon V.I.P. brand ambassador. Apl.de.Ap is a Filipino American musician, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist best known as a co-founder/member of the Grammy award-winning hip hop group Black Eyed Peas.

The 50th anniversary special of Music to Our Eyes will debut the world premiere of Dis Education, an original collaboration by Lachi and Apl.de.Ap. Lachi will premiere a music video for her original song, DNA, and Apl will perform a medley of songs, including Bebot, Where’s the Love, and soon-to-be-released song, 2 Proud. In between music, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Lachi and Apl about their personal experiences with vision loss and how they embraced their creativity during the pandemic and the collaboration.

“We are so excited for this epic collaboration! A huge thank you to the Foundation Fighting Blindness for making the connection and fostering our relationship,” says Lachi and Apl. “Working alongside such a creative professional and visionary as Apl was, hands down, an honor,” added Lachi. “The creativity, artistry, and message Lachi laid on the track were beyond awesome. I’m looking forward to collaborating again,” said Apl.de.Ap.

Event registration is free. For more information and to join the premiere, visit the Foundation Fighting Blindness Facebook page.