The Black Eyed Peas, Steven Yeun, Olivia Munn, Henry Golding, Chloe Flower, Sesame Street’s Elmo and Alan, SEVENTEEN and Mike Shinoda, featuring iann dior and UPSAHL, are set to appear on the “See Us Unite for Change” global special.

They will join host Ken Jeong and previously announced guests including Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sting featuring Far East Movement, Daniel Dae Kim, and Lisa Ling on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8:00pm EDT/PDT. Additional presenters include Chloe Bennet, Cheryl Burke, Tim Chantarangsu, James Hong, Alan Kim, Michelle Kwan and Jeremy Lin.

The “See Us Unite for Change” special is part of the See Us Unite cultural campaign, a multi-platform effort led by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) and its coalition of partners including the Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Henry Luce Foundation and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community. The See Us Unite campaign brings together business leaders and grassroots activists, students, entertainers and nonprofit executives to drive awareness of diverse Asian-American cultures and accelerate impact to those communities. In addition to the broadcast special, the campaign includes social and outdoor media across the country.

“Despite these difficult times for our community, the formation of TAAF and their bold work on the See Us Unite campaign represent the best of what can emerge when we share a collective resolve for change,” said Daniel Dae Kim, Co-Chair of the TAAF Advisory Council. “They’re both great signs for our future.”

MTV Entertainment will broadcast “See Us Unite for Change – The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in service of the AAPI Community” across its portfolio of brands (MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land and Logo), BET and Nickelodeon, and on MTV globally beginning May 21.The special event will stream exclusively on Facebook Watch. In addition to performances and appearances from special guests, the event will explore the history and contributions of Asian Americans, featuring testimonials from leading Asian American public figures as well as individuals working to enact change on the ground, including Amanda Ngoc Nguyen, Ai-Jen Poo, Prof. Karthick Ramakrishnan. and John C. Yang.

Executive Producers of this historic broadcast event are Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder of Care.com and TAAF Board Member, and Jesse Collins, Kimmie Kim and Carol Donovan of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The show’s sponsorship is led by TAAF, along with Bank of America, Etsy, Frito-Lay, P&G, Verizon, and ViacomCBS.

Please visit SeeUsUnite.org for more information about the #SeeUsUnite campaign.