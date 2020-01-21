Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington will lend his talents and expertise to T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit this spring, a conference for visionaries, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, pastors and leaders from all over the world, looking to expand their personal sphere of influence and sharpen their skills.

Washington is expected to deliver a keynote address focused on Hollywood, faith and handling the spotlight. As an actor, producer and director, Washington is considered one of the greatest actors of this generation, receiving critical acclaim for films including Glory, Training Day, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Remember the Titans and American Gangster. He received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, which is bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Most recently, Washington was honored with the AFI Life Achievement award, one of the highest honors for a career in film. Washington made his directorial debut in 2002 with the film Antwone Fisher, and directed The Great Debaters and Fences, which he starred in and received a nomination for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“Denzel Washington’s career is unrivaled and has indelibly influenced the world like none other. Talking with Denzel after he acquired August Wilson’s catalogue, his wisdom, business prowess and ability to mobilize his passion beyond his amazing acting ability was truly remarkable to see,” said Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House. “His commitment to his faith, his exceptional example of giving back and his powerful work ethic make me thrilled to welcome him at this year’s International Leadership Summit so other world leaders can learn from one of history’s greats.”

Research from Harvard Business Review has shown that curiosity is vital to an organization’s performance. This year, Jakes has expanded his formerly titled International Pastors and Leadership Conference to become the International Leadership Summit—designed to offer a premier leadership experience to a more diverse group of men and women in the business, faith and entertainment industry.

Registration for the conference is open to the public and available now at ThisIsILS.org.