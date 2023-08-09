On Sunday, August 6, the MPTF NextGen Board, a diverse group of entertainment industry professionals who represent the future of Hollywood and support MPTF’s mission of “taking care of our own,” hosted the 2023 NextGen Summer Party on the rooftop of NeueHouse Hollywood.

The special event celebrated the resilient Hollywood community and benefited the Motion Picture & Television Fund, an Academy Award-honored organization that supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including the thousands impacted by the ongoing strikes.

The NextGen Summer Party Host Committee members in attendance included Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Camilla Belle, Yvette Nicole Brown, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Janina Gavankar, Jason George, Max Greenfield, Clark Gregg, Olivia Holt, Michael Rooker, Reid Scott, Harry Shum Jr., Tiffany Smith. Additional guests in attendance included Ben Barnes, Lisa Edelstein, Sharon Lawrence, Bailee Madison, Cara Jade Myers, Maria Russell, Gabrielle Ryan, members of the MPTF NextGen Board, and more.

The evening kicked off with a VIP cocktail hour from 5–6 p.m., followed by the main event from 6–10 p.m. emceed by Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss, who also served as the night’s musical guest. Criss treated party-goers to a set that included a sultry cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and a medley of summer-themed hits from throughout the decades ranging from the Gerswhin’s “Summertime,” through “Summer in the City,” “In The Summertime,” “Summer Lovin’,” “The Boys of Summer,” “Summer Girls,” “In Summer,” and “Cruel Summer.” Guests enjoyed additional music from DJ Marc Homer, open bar and hosted hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to interact with some of the brightest rising stars in the industry. Those who purchased VIP tickets received a specialty gift bag on their way out, with a variety of takeaways from APL, Art of Tea, Eastern Mountain Sports, Heineken/Red Stripe, Lancôme, Roku, Top Golf, YogaWorks, and more. The Summer Party was presented by Delta Air Lines, with additional support provided by City National Bank and First Entertainment Credit Union.

Guests were also invited to participate in a raffle and the lucky winners left with spectacular special items and experiences including:

● Two Night Stay at the Ritz Carlton New York, NoMad & Two Delta One Vouchers

● Two Night Stay at the Pasadena Hotel & Pool

● Round Trip Salon Experience at the Private Suite (PS) LAX

● VIP Ticket Packages for LA Sports Teams including the Dodgers, Sparks, and Lakers

● VIP Pantages Theatre Ticket Package

● Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Gift Card

“I’m proud to be a member of the MPTF NextGen Board. It was joyous to see so many people come out to support MPTF, especially while the entertainment industry is facing so much,” said MPTF NextGen Board Member Yvette Nicole Brown. “Our safety net was fortified last night – so were our spirits.”

“The efforts of the NextGen Board and its members are an integral part of what we do at MPTF,” said MPTF’s Chief Development Officer Courteney Bailey. “They show up in so many ways, whether that be through on-campus and virtual events for our residents, hosting events like the Summer Party to raise funds and celebrate MPTF, or simply by representing our organization in their daily lives. We feel confident about our next 100 years with this dedicated group of leaders at the helm.”

For additional information about MPTF NextGen, please click here.