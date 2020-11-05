The American Cancer Society (ACS) will host the 15th annual Taste of Hope virtual celebration on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The event will celebrate New York City’s iconic restaurant industry and raise critical funds for cancer research and local patient service programs offered by ACS.

This year’s Taste of Hope will recognize James Beard Award-winning culinary honorees, Chef Michael White (Marea) and Chef Joseph ‘JJ’ Johnson (Fieldtrip). Mark D. Friedman and Jamie Koff return as event co-chairs, and CBS News’ Chris Wragge returns at emcee.

The event will feature special appearances and performances by Sting, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Chef Jean Georges (The Fulton), Chef Todd English (Figs), Chef Aaron Sanchez (MasterChef), former football player Harry Carson (HOF NY Giants), Amy Ryan (The Office), Peter Onorati (This is Us), Harry Lennix (Blacklist), Alysia Reiner (OITNB), David Alan Basche, Bobby Cannavale, and more. Event guests will also have the opportunity to hear first-hand how cancer continues during the pandemic and the devastating impact covid-19 has had on life-saving programs and services from two time cancer survivor, communicator, Coach and Author of Make Room for Joy, Vanessa Joy Walker.

Taste of Hope is the American Cancer Society’s signature culinary, wine, and spirits event. In a normal year, Taste of Hope provides 700+ guests the opportunity to enjoy bites from New York City’s top restaurants and philanthropic chefs, and sips from leading winemakers and spirit brands. Due to safety precautions, this year’s event will be a reimagined virtual party, celebrating the work of local chefs and New York City’s culinary community, and honoring cancer survivors and loved ones lost to cancer. A pre-show featuring cocktail demos from mixologists at Golden Grove Global and Pepsi Co will air at 6:45pm, and an after-party hosted by DJ Spin Diesel with livestreamed performances will immediately follow the main event.

“The American Cancer Society, like so many of New York City’s restaurants, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither will we,” says Chloe Lipman, executive director for the American Cancer Society of Greater New York City. “On November 10, I want everyone to do two things: order dinner from your favorite local restaurant, and join us online as we fight cancer and celebrate the spirit of New York’s indomitable culinary industry at the first-ever virtual Taste of Hope.”

Now in its 15th year, Taste of Hope has raised over $1.8 Million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and goal of eliminating cancer as a major health problem. There is no cost to attend this year’s virtual event, but a donation is appreciated. To register, visit TasteOfHopeNYC.org.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction prizes donated from leading organizations including: a coveted table at Rao’s, 1-1 Private Virtual Cooking Demo with David Burke, Dinner for 10 Guests at their home with Chef Michael White, and more.

This year’s Taste of Hope executive committee includes Drew Blumenthal, Jennifer Cayetano, Gail Eissenstat, Nicole Filingeri, Juan Goulbourne, Rachel Halperin, Lizziee Jerez, Lauren Kaufman, Wayne Margolin, Melanie McManus, Sari Pollack, Kim Poulos, Meredith Rinn, Susan Santoro, Linda Shapiro, Scott Sheehy, Melissa Siegel, Brittany Stevenson, Jennifer Valentine, Vanessa Walker and Chelsea Whitney.

Taste of Hope sponsors include Arbill, Eurostruct Inc, KGI Design Group, Leumi Bank, McIntosh & Moon Strategies, Merrill Lynch Walters Bailey Associates, Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP.

Find out more about the event here.