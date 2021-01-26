The American Cancer Society (ACS), through its Crucial Catch partnership with the National Football League (NFL), announced today that two-time Emmy winner and host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood”, Mario Lopez, will send one lucky fan to Tampa, FL for a Super Bowl VIP weekend experience of a lifetime.

Lopez joins ACS and the NFL to support to the important work that ACS does through its Super Bowl Sweepstakes, where fans can support Crucial Catch’s mission of increasing early-detection and cancer prevention while safely enjoying an all-expense paid trip to the NFL’s biggest game, following all COVID-19 compliance and guidelines.

100% of the funds raised will help benefit the many people who are in desperate need of lifesaving screenings/treatments.

“Cancer screening and prevention is so very important,” says Lopez. “I’m privileged for the opportunity to work with ACS and the NFL help support them in this fight. As a die-hard football fan, I can’t wait to tell one lucky person they’ve not only helped save lives, but they’re headed to the NFL’s biggest game.”

ACS and NFL will offer the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes winner and a guest round trip airfare to Tampa, lodging, two tickets to Super Bowl and many other COVID-safe exclusive perks. NFL fans can enter the sweepstakes by donating a minimum of $10 to the American Cancer Society.

Since 2009, the NFL and American Cancer Society have partnered in the commitment to the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch helps more people catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat and focuses on the prevention and early detection of multiple cancers, particularly in high-risk communities.

“We’re so thankful for Mario’s commitment to the fight against cancer,” said Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer of the American Cancer Society. “In a year where we’ve seen critical screening for some cancers decrease by as much as 85% due to COVID, this initiative is as important as ever. The money raised through Crucial Catch and this sweepstakes will help save lives.”

Mario Lopez is a constant presence on the pop culture scene with a legion of fans across the board. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer and host, Lopez’s prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. Lopez became a household name as ‘A.C. Slater’ on the hit 90’s teen series, “Saved By The Bell,” and he stars in, as well as serves as a producer on the wildly popular “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock, which was just picked up for another season. He is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” and has over-all development deal with NBC/Universal. Additionally, Mario currently host the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez,” as well as the Boxing podcast “3 Knockdown Rule” for ESPN.

In providing the ultimate Super Bowl LV experience, Mario Lopez, the NFL and American Cancer Society continue their commitment to leading the fight against cancer and addressing the unequal burden of cancer in underserved communities.

As the NFL’s official cancer partner, the American Cancer Society encourages fans to participate to help save lives, celebrate lives, and fight for a world without cancer. For more information and to donate, please visit crucialcatch.nfl.com.