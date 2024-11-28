TV personality, actor and host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” Mario Lopez, a Grand Marshal alum, to receive the Humanitarian Award for The 92nd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots.

His Christmas film “Once Upon a Christmas Wish” debuts December 7th on The Great American Family Channel. The live Hollywood Christmas Parade, presented in association with The City of Los Angeles, will take place on the streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, December 1, 2024 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Hollywood landmark TCL Chinese Theatre. Mario will ride in the parade along with his wife, actress and TV personality Courtney Lopez, and his children.

Mario Lopez is the consummate entertainer. The two-time Emmy winner, who recently received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, can be seen daily as the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” & “Access Daily.” He concurrently hosts the national iHeart radio programs, “On with Mario & Courtney Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” He produced and stars in the 2024 Holiday Movie, “Once Upon a Christmas Wish” alongside his wife Courtney and son Dominic.

Helping others and giving back has always been a priority to Lopez, deeming him this year’s Humanitarian Award Recipient. Mario has been actively involved and supported numerous non-profit organizations for decades. From The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, which he was a member of as a child, and has been an alumni Ambassador of since 2009, to Wounded Warriors, Best Friends Animal Rescue, and Providence Hospital. He has recently launched The Mario Lopez Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education, healthy lifestyles, and community support. The foundation works with title one schools, The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and local communities to provide children with the resources they need to succeed.

Mario Lopez Family Foundation is committed to creating brighter futures for the next generation. By providing resources, mentorship, and support, the foundation seeks to equip children with the tools they need to reach their full potential. For more information about the Mario Lopez Family Foundation please visit www.mariolopezfamilyfoundation.org.

Mario Lopez is a constant presence on the pop culture scene for almost four decades and has a legion of fans across the board. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer and host, Lopez’s prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut as Zach in the revival of “A Chorus Line” where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic and Santino.

“Education opens doors, and a healthy lifestyle lays the groundwork for success in every area of life,” Lopez adds. “I was fortunate to have family, mentors and opportunities that kept me on the right path, and I want to make sure every child has access to the same chances to dream big and achieve their goals.” – Mario Lopez

A cherished tradition in the Southland, The 92nd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, will kick off the holiday season with spectacular fanfare including movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts, culminating with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer.

Following the grand reveal of Jeremy Renner as the 2024 Grand Marshal on November 13th, the parade is also thrilled to welcome talent in this year’s lineup such as Colin Egglesfield, James Tupper and Jeannie Mai, with many more to be named, all thrilled to support Toys for Tots.

More information about this year’s Parade including the Hosts, Celebrities and Performers will be announced soon. For Parade inquiries, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331). For updates on this year’s parade, please visit the parade’s official website at www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org.