Mario Lopez, the Emmy Award-winning, New York Times best-selling author, producer, actor, and host, is making a special guest emcee appearance to kick off the holiday season at the award-winning shopping destination, Westfield Montgomery.

Lopez, host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily” will lead Montgomery’s festivities beginning at 11 am on Sunday, November 20; and the public is invited to attend and enjoy a full schedule of free festivities and entertainment. People who RSVP are entered to win a chance to meet Lopez later that day.

Programming will begin with a string quartet from some of the country’s top string musicians. The string quartet will be led by Tom Dziekonski, a world-renowned violinist and first violin section of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra. Cello will be played by Virginia Dziekonski, principal cello for the Pacific Northwest Film Scoring Institute, viola by SSG Erica Schwartz of The U.S. Army Strings, and second violin by SSG Patrick LIN of The U.S. Army Band. The quartet will perform throughout the show with classic and eclectic holiday music.

Intermixed will be premier musical tribute band, The Little Mermen playing a wintery mix of nostalgic family-friendly covers.

The Maryland Youth Ballet will take the stage to perform abbreviated numbers from its award winning, full-length holiday classic The Nutcracker. A little mischief may ensue with everyone’s favorite hometown mascots, the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln & Teddy Roosevelt will close out the celebration with their own holiday routine escorting the guest of honor, Santa Claus.

Westfield Montgomery is bringing the magic of the holidays alive, while igniting the spirit of the season. Attendees are encouraged to make a donation when registering for this free event and in-center throughout the holiday season to benefit Children’s National Medical Center. Donations made will be matched, up to $10,000, by Westfield Montgomery.

Contributions raised throughout the season will assist with funding Children’s Patient Experience Program which supports each child’s psychological and emotional wellness through exciting, stimulating activities to feed their growing minds; specifically, Seacrest Studios, a state-of-the-art facility gives kids an interactive space to explore radio, television, and social media, share their on-air talents and participate in entertaining programs that are broadcast directly to patient rooms.

The event is open to the public, but RSVPs are encouraged and will enter guests in to win a meet and greet with Mario Lopez. To RSVP for the event and enter to win, please visit Westfield/Children’s National Home for the Holidays.