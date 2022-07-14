Event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced today that legendary actor Diane Keaton will be honored with the “Brass Ring Award” at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday, October 8 at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

Presented by Dexcom, the biennial event will return in-person this year and bring together film, television, music and business industries to support increasing awareness for diabetes, and raise funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

“We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, in person, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight this life-altering disease,” said event chair and host Barbara Davis. “We could not be more proud to commemorate more than 40 years of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and the revolutionary work that has been done and continues to be done in research and clinical care. By working together, we will reach the Brass Ring: a cure for diabetes.”

This year, Carousel of Hope is celebrating all the remarkable things the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has accomplished and brought to the forefront of diabetes care, as well as the exciting research and influential moments the Barbara Davis Center has been a part of since its inception in 1978.

BAFTA and Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton will be honored with this year’s “Brass Ring Award.” A longtime supporter of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, Keaton will receive the award at this year’s ball for her philanthropic commitments to the community and continued support of the cause. “We are so thrilled to honor the multi-talented Diane Keaton with the Brass Ring Award this year. Diane has been a dear friend for many years and her giving spirit radiates to everyone around her,” said Barbara Davis. “Her film roles have made her one of our most beloved actresses, directors, and authors of our time.” Keaton has supported the Carousel of Hope and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation by serving on the Entertainment Committee previously and has attended the event for many years.

In her six decade-long acting career, Keaton has starred in some of Hollywood’s most memorable films including “The Godfather” trilogy, “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan,” “Reds,” “Baby Boom,” “The First Wives Club,” “Father of the Bride,”“Something’s Gotta Give,” “Book Club,” and is currently in production filming “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter in Europe.” Throughout her career, Keaton has received numerous awards for her exemplary work including the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award in 2017 and both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her leading role in the 1977 film, “Annie Hall.” Outside of her acting roles, Keaton has made a name for herself as a real-estate developer, a best-selling author, and a winemaker. In addition to her work with the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer, Keaton has also supported causes including Alliance For Children’s Rights, Helen Woodward Animal Center and NCCRA.

The “Brass Ring Award” was named after the elusive brass ring that carousel riders would try to catch when the ride first became popular. Now universally recognized as a symbol of achievement, the brass ring represents the ultimate goal of finding a cure for diabetes. “Brass Ring Award” recipients exemplify the dedication and strength that brings the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center one step closer to finding a cure. Past “Brass Ring Award” recipients include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Sir Sidney Poitier, Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington, Frank Sinatra, Jane Fonda, Stevie Wonder, Sherry Lansing, Halle Berry, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Hillary Clinton and President Gerald R. Ford, among many others.

This year marks the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball, where guests will enjoy cocktails, silent and live auctions, dinner, exciting entertainment, and musical performances. Since its inception in 1978, the iconic event has been a Hollywood favorite, uniting entertainment, sports, and business industry leaders from all areas for a night dedicated to raising awareness and, ultimately, finding a cure for diabetes. Diabetes, which afflicts over 463 million people, is rapidly on the rise. Each year, approximately 64,000 Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Of those, approximately 30,000 are children. The Carousel Balls have raised more than $110 million to date, with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC). Funds are raised through sponsorships, dinner tickets, a live and silent auction, and contributions.

The 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball is presented by Dexcom, with additional sponsorship support generously provided by American Airlines, the Official Airline of The Carousel of Hope; The Beverly Hilton; and Marlyn & Robert Day. The event’s veteran production team also includes Clive Davis, Jay Leno, George Schlatter, and Quincy Jones.