Last week The Shed, a cultural center in Hudson Yards, hosted their second fall gala.

The gala honored board members Misty Copeland, principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre, and Monica and Frank McCourt, founding Board members of The Shed. The night also featured appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Cecily Strong and Darren Walker.

The evening kicked off with an immersive performance of Drifters, followed by a brief program recognizing the honorees that featured some pretty notable speakers. Misty Copeland was introduced by the President of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, and Frank and Monica McCourt were introduced by the legendary singer-songwriter, Bruce Springsteen. The program ended with a speech from comedian and actress Cecily Strong, who will be making her NYC theatre debut with the Shed in December.

In total, the fall gala raised over $4 million and Dan Doctoroff, The Shed’s Board Chairman, announced that the McCourt’s along with the support of a few other generous board members pledged to match every donation up to $2 million until the end of the year. The money raised will continue to support The Shed’s mission of creating a space that reflects the rich diversity, innovation, and creativity of artists and creators across disciplines.