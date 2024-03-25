On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 The Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) Honorary Chairs Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, along with Gala Chairs Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch and Anastasia Soare, and Co-Chairs NJ Falk, Tom Ford, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Kris Levine, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson, Steve Tisch and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder will welcome guests to the 25th edition of An Unforgettable Evening.

The gala will return to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). WCRF was founded by Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, Jamie Tisch and the late Anne Douglas and Renette Ezralow.

This year’s gala will recognize trailblazing actress Demi Moore with the Courage Award for her unwavering support and dedication to raising awareness for breast cancer. Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, celebrated for her visionary philanthropy, will receive the Unsung Hero Award for her innovative dedication to fighting cancer and improving community well-being through the Annenberg Foundation.

An Unforgettable Evening is WCRF’s flagship fundraising event featuring extraordinary honorees and tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For over 20 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in California and across the U.S.

“As WCRF celebrates the 25th Unforgettable Evening event, we’re thrilled to be honoring Demi Moore, a true icon, and our dear friend and longtime supporter, Wallis Annenberg,” said Gala Chair and WCRF Co-Founder Jamie Tisch. “This event raises critical funds and awareness for a cause that means so much to all of us.”

Actress and New York Times bestselling author Demi Moore will soon be seen in Paramount+’s upcoming drama Landman from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, in which she stars alongside Jon Hamm and Billy Bob Thornton. She can be seen most recently in the second season of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and will soon be seen in Coralie Fargeat’s body horror feature, The Substance, alongside Margaret Qualley. The actress set a record in 1995 when she became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, known for her work in St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, The Scarlet Letter, Disclosure, G.I. Jane, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Bobby, and Margin Call among many others.

Wallis Annenberg is a visionary who uses philanthropy as a powerful instrument to improve the well-being of people and communities, not only by addressing vexing societal problems, but also by creating new pathways to fulfillment, excellence, and success. Her innovative giving ranges from education to arts and culture, from medical research to environmental stewardship, from social justice to animal welfare — always guided by the Annenberg Foundation’s core values of community, compassion, diversity, and fairness.

Since assuming chairmanship of the Foundation in 2009, Wallis’ robust philanthropy has impacted more than 2,700 nonprofits and other organizations. She has also funded special projects that expand the boundaries of traditional philanthropy, from preserving historical landmarks in LA to starting the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista and launching both AnnenbergTech and PledgeLA.

Wallis is a life trustee of the University of Southern California and has been honored by numerous organizations, such as the Kennedy Center, Americans for the Arts, the Shoah Foundation, and the California African American Museum. She serves on a number of boards, including the California Science Center, the Music Center and the Performing Arts Center, the LA Philharmonic, the LA County Museum of Art, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Harlem Children’s Zone and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

She is the proud mother of four children and five grandchildren.

Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Sharon Stone, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, and more.

Previous honoree Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, best-selling author of Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Reverse Aging, and Glow and Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within, is returning this year as a sponsor.