The renowned Blue Jacket Fashion Show will continue to elevate prostate cancer awareness by hosting its first-ever Los Angeles (LA) Fashion Week event.

Founded by fashion designer Frederick Anderson, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show has hosted eight annual fashion shows in New York City. This year will mark the first West Coast show, kicking off LA Fashion Week at 6 pm, Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, at W Hollywood.

Inaugural LA Runway Event to Feature Appearances by Rodney Peete & Holly Robinson-Peete, Omar Sharif Jr., Carl Clemons, Eric West, Harold Perrineau, Michael Richards, John Hill, Joey Zauzig, Eric Stanton Betts, Young Paris, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, Marshall Glaze, Marc Malkin, Kinyumbia Mutakibbir and Fashion designer &Founder Frederick Anderson, and many more.

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, The Blue Jacket Fashion Show brings top celebrities and media together to engage in a national conversation about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness among communities of color. The event benefits the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to prostate cancer advocacy, awareness, and patient support, ZERO Prostate Cancer and supports Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to elevate awareness and raise funding to support the prostate cancer community to help improve early detection and accelerate earlier treatment to reduce deaths.

Embracing the local LA community, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show provides a platform to highlight the impact of prostate cancer on Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander men, for whom it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fifth-leading cause of death, while continuing to spread awareness among Black and Latino men. Black men are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed and die from prostate cancer than White men.

Designers, such as NN07, Arjano Collection, Bonnie Young, Bugatchi, Elle Balleh, Epperson, Magpies & Peacocks, Paisley & Gray, Perry Ellis, Potro, Ruben & Chapelle, The Salting, Stephen-F, Terry Singh, and Urban Zen will reimagine the traditional “blue jacket” that the models will wear down the runway. Fashion Group International, worldwide membership organization of industry leaders in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and retail sectors, assisted in curating the brands, including Singh, recipient of the FGI President’s 2024, The Salting and Epperson, Rising Star award recipients in 2024 and 2021.

“It’s time for men – especially men of color – to drop the taboo and have conversations about their health and prostate. These conversations with our friends, family and doctors can help us all live healthier and longer lives,” said fashion designer and Founder of Blue Jacket Fashion Show, Frederick Anderson. “I’m proud to say that The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, since its inception eight years ago, has sparked these conversations and provided free prostate cancer screening opportunities, with the ultimate goal of saving lives.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in men. In 2024, almost 300,000 men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis, and more than 35,000 men will die from the disease. Men of color are at a higher risk when it comes to prostate cancer:

The incidence of prostate cancer is about 70% higher in Black men than in white men.

It is the most common cancer diagnosis among Latino men, with more than 22,900 diagnosed cases per year in the US.

Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) men are more likely to present with higher-grade and later-stage disease than White Americans due to fewer screenings and diagnostic opportunities.

For all men, having a father, brother or family history increases the risk of prostate cancer.

Find out more about the event here.