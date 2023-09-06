Project Angel Food's highly anticipated Angel Awards, sponsored by Wells Fargo, is back for the first time in four years due to the pandemic.

The gala will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a ballroom under the stars created just outside the agency’s kitchen in Hollywood. The menu will be presented by Angelini Osteria.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, will receive the organization’s inaugural Sheryl Lee Ralph Legacy Award for her decades of service to the organization, presented by Sharon Stone. Sandra Lee serves as honorary chair, with special guests Harry Hamlin, Jennifer Tilly, Loni Love, Megan Hilty, Pauley Perrette, Ronnie Woo, Steven Weber, and more to be announced.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers over 1.5 million medically tailored meals each year to over 4,000 unique individuals living at the intersection of food, financial and health insecurity in Los Angeles County. Founded in 1989, in the AIDS crisis, Project Angel Food provides nutritional counseling, and medically tailored meals] delivered to their doors with care and compassion. Because of a rising need, Project Angel Food is rising to the challenge with the expansion of its Hollywood facility in what will be the new, two-building, 30,000 square foot The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus which begins construction in early 2024, and will open three years later.

WHEN:

Saturday, September 23

WHERE:

922 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90038