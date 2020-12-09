Eli Manning is an American football star who undertook a 5-year campaign in 2007 to raise $2.5 million for the construction of “The Eli Manning Children’s Clinics” at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.
Eli said in 2007, “I am humbled by the work they do and am honored to make this five-year commitment to help raise funds to build this state-of-the-art clinic that will serve Mississippi families for years to come.”
Charities & foundations supported 10
Eli Manning has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 12
Addiction, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Lupus, Poverty
Contact Eli Manning
You can contact Eli Manning using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)