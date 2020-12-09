Eli Manning is an American football star who undertook a 5-year campaign in 2007 to raise $2.5 million for the construction of “The Eli Manning Children’s Clinics” at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

Eli said in 2007, “I am humbled by the work they do and am honored to make this five-year commitment to help raise funds to build this state-of-the-art clinic that will serve Mississippi families for years to come.”