Mary Robinson, the first female president of Ireland, ended her presidency two months early to become the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (1997-2002).
Robinson is the Honorary President of Oxfam.
In 2004 she received Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award for her work on human rights.
She is one of the founding members of The Elders, formed in 2007.
