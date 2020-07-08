As part of the successful social movement “The Motherhood Juggle (#mhjuggle),” Motherhood Maternity is collaborating with the USO to offer a new livestream discussion series to build a community of connection and comfort for expecting service members and military spouses.

The Motherhood Juggle: Motherhood Maternity, the USO and Tamron Hall offer community and conversation for military moms worldwide

“Motherhood Maternity has always served as a resource for expecting women and new moms as they navigate ‘The Motherhood Juggle,’” said Marla Ryan, president, Motherhood Maternity. “Within our #mhjuggle community, we recognize and want to support the expecting and new mothers in the military community. These women are often separated from friends and family and face some unique hurdles on top of the everyday juggle. We are excited to work with the USO, Tamron Hall and health and wellness experts to specifically support these moms and have open conversations about all of ups and downs and everything in between. Together, we can be there for one another, sharing the juggle of motherhood with each other.”

The virtual events bring together military moms and moms-to-be from around the world to have meaningful conversations about pregnancy topics. The four-part video series began in June and will run monthly through September. Hosted by Tamron Hall — new mom, award-winning journalist and host and executive producer of “Tamron Hall,” — the sessions also feature helpful insights from industry experts on a wide range of wellness, pregnancy and parenting subjects. Topics include COVID-19 concerns and birth plans to self-care and life balance with a newborn.

“I remember when I was expecting with my son, I was terrified and filled with emotions, questions and concerns as I was transitioning into a new stage of my life. I relied heavily on my inner circle of friends and family to create my community of mom experts,” said Hall. “I am thrilled to be a part of building this much-needed community as part of the USO to serve as a valuable resource for connecting expecting and new moms who are part of our military family.”

The first session took place on Tuesday, June 23, and included Dr. Meagan Morrison, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and Lauren Eckstrom, a holistic yoga teacher and certified mindfulness meditation instructor. Moms and moms-to-be from around the world – from Oklahoma to Italy – joined the session to share their stories and questions related to navigating the pregnancy and parenting journey, especially amidst COVID-19. The group specifically talked about health and wellness tips, and advice to alleviate stress through mindfulness, meditation and yoga.

“Caring for the military family has always been a priority for the USO. Throughout this pandemic, our mission of strengthening service members and their families is more important than ever,” said Christopher Plamp, senior vice president of USO operations, programs and entertainment. “Through our military virtual programming, we continue to provide support, resources, community, entertainment and more to service members, spouses and families who may be feeling separated and isolated. At the USO, we help military families through some special and critical moments. This series demonstrates we will be by their side during an exciting time as their family grows.”

The next virtual discussion will take place on July 20. Hall will welcome Diana Spalding, midwife and Motherly’s senior education and newsletter editor, and Gili Levitin, HypnoBirthing childbirth educator and doula. They will discuss creating a personal birth plan and selecting a birth support partner. These experts will also explain the role of a midwife and a doula and offer advice on labor empowerment and giving birth during COVID-19. Service members and military spouses can register here.