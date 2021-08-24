Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised over $2.3 million, for blood cancer research at Friday’s Angel Ball Summer Gala, in Southampton, NY.

Flo Rida Performs at Angel Ball Summer Gala

Credit/Copyright: Dimitrios Kambouris

Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter hosted the event in memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad, to benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers.

Jill Martin, host of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin and Lifestyle Contributor to the TODAY Show served as the emcee for the event, which honored Simone I. Smith, Designer & Co-Founder Simone I. Smith jewelry; and legendary model Maye Musk. Dinner chairs included Mary J. Blige and Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch along with Honorary Chair, Brock Pierce Foundation.

The evening began with a circus- themed cocktail reception with music by DJ Mad Marj, and DJ Kyle Kxtz. Guests then moved into the dinner and reception under the Big Top – where they danced the night away to music by DJ Cassidy and an unforgettable performance by Flo Rida.

Other highlights from the evening included remarks from cancer survivor Danielle Merollo who spoke about the life-saving impact that cancer research had on her treatment and recovery. It was announced that Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research will fund seven new research scientists. An investment by the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research will fund two of these research projects, one at the University of Chicago and another at the Fox Chase Cancer Center, in Philadelphia. Additionally, the evening’s honorary chair, Brock Pierce made a $100,000 contribution via cryptocurrency, the first crypto donation in the Foundation’s history.

Later in the evening, Star Jones led a paddle raise to help raise funds and Melyora de Koning, Senior Special Phillips Auction, led the event’s highly anticipated live auction which featured exclusive opportunities and items – including an original Peter Tunney; a luxury vacation to Discover Albany, Bahamas; Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a one-of-a-kind digital NFT artwork by Marcel Van Luit and Cutting Edge Apollo.

Notable guests who were in attendance included: LL Cool J, Isaac Boots, Lorraine Schwartz, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Pritika Swarup, Fer da Silva, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Blosette Kitson, Jean Shafiroff, Ronny Kobo, Stalking Gia, Dottie Herman, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and many others.

CharityBuzz is hosting an online auction until August 31st, which includes incredible celebrity experiences from Bryan Adams, Isaac Calipto, and luxury items and experiences from Porsche Designs, Heliflite, di Modolo, Haute Living, Americana Manhasset, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Nesso and Simone I. Smith jewelry.

Artsy.net is hosting an online auction featuring exclusive art from artists including Aerosyn-Lex Meštrović, Brandon Ralph, Charlotte Colbert, Donald Baechler, Fernando Allende, Gilda Garza, Henry Hudson, Irvin Pascal, John Newsom, Jonathan Schofield, Johan Wahlstrom, Jordan Betten, Keelin Montzingo, Kenny Schachter, Mr. Brainwash, Nick Moss, Philip Colbert, Romero Britto, Ross Pino, Unit Gallery and Vaughn Davis, through August 31st.

Porsche, Flow Water and Nourishe were the Presenting Sponsors of the evening. Additional sponsors include Apollo Digital Art, Belvedere Vodka, Douglas Ellman Real Estate, Haute Living and Hampton Water Rosé.

Guests also had the opportunity to bring home a fabulous gift bag, which included items from: Apollo Digital Art, Fabletics, Grande Cosmetics, Heliflite, Ivan Wilzig, KOKOSTAR USA, Le Metier De Beaute, MAC Cosmetics, Nate, Nesso, Nourishe, Peter Thomas Roth, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., Quotable Cards, Inc., Rare Bird, S.I.S. Luxe Lacquer, Skin + CO, Smashmallow, Sound, Tech Candy, Vita Liberata and Wen by Chaz Dean.