Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research has announced that their annual signature fundraiser, the Angel Ball, hosted by Co-Founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Monday, October 23rd at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York City.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball will honor Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva and Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Elting Foundation, Elizabeth Elting. Honorary Chairs of the Gala include Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder and Warren Lichtenstein.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by Two-time Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Journalist & Author Tamron Hall, will be treated to exciting live performances and later dance the night away to music by Grammy Award winning, R&B legend, Jermaine Dupri.

“It is bittersweet to celebrate 25 years of The Angel Ball in honor of my late daughter, Gabrielle, but it also fills me with much faith and hope,” said Denise Rich, Founder of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation. “Gabrielle’s band of angels grows year after year, as does their resolve to eradicate leukemia and lymphoma once and for all so that no parent or loved one ever feels such pain again. Each Angel Ball brings us closer to that goal, with Gabrielle lighting the way.”

The evening will be presented by Cincoro Tequila, Farfetch and Lorraine Schwartz, with additional sponsors including Dennis & Co., Valmont, Whispering Angel and IKRAA Caviar. The live auction will be conducted by Jamie McDonald along with a paddle raise led by Star Jones. A silent auction will be hosted by Charitybuzz and will run online from October 17th – October 30th. This year the Gala will also present a dedicated art auction which will feature works by Peter Tunney, Mr. Brainwash, Romero Britto, Bradley Theodore, Halim Flowers, Ross Pino, and more.

Since 1996, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has funded over $41 million in research grants to the best and brightest early cancer scientists whose research focuses on finding better treatments, preventions and cures for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and related blood cancers. The Foundation is grateful for the support of many longtime donors and friends. Most recently, in January, film producer Thomas Pierce hosted the first edition of the Aspen Snow Ball in support of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research and the launch of Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF) founded by Pierce. As a result of the spectacular event, the Foundation was able to fund two research grants with proceeds raised at the fête.

For ticketing for Angel Ball 2023, please call: (646) 861-2033 or email: angelball@total-management.com or click here.