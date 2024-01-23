The 8th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show will continue to elevate prostate cancer awareness, as stars hit the runway on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Moonlight Studios in New York City.

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the show benefits nonprofit advocacy group ZERO Prostate Cancer and its efforts to raise awareness and funding to support the prostate cancer community and to improve early detection and reduce mortality. The show will be streamed live directly on ZeroCancer.org.

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, founded by fashion designer Frederick Anderson along with Laura Miller, brings together top celebrities and media to engage in a national conversation about men’s health and prostate cancer awareness. The runway show has become an official kickoff for February NYFW and National Cancer Prevention Month.

Event participants will include Billy Porter, Young Paris, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee, Wilson Cruz, Marcus Samuelsson, Don Lemon, Nigel Barker, stylist Phillip Bloch, stylist Ty Hunter, model Alex Lundqvist, PageSix and Extra TV’s Carlos Greer, FOX Good Day New York’s Mike Woods, NY1’s Frank DiLella, NY1’s Louis Finley, People Magazine Executive Editor Jeremy Helligar; Sirius XM’s John Hill, Inside Edition’s Les Trent, actor Eric West, actor Souleymane Sy Savane, model Don Hood, NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher, Modern Luxury’s James Aguiar, nightlife impresario Omar Hernandez, TAO Hospitality Group’s Richard Thomas, stylist Ty-Ron Mayes, Junior Welter Weight Champion Brian Celallo, interior designer James Andrew, WCBS-TV NY’s John Dias, Dr. Brad Schaeffer, Prostate Cancer Survivor and ZERO Prostate Cancer spokesperson Robert Ginyard, and President, US Oncology, Johnson & Johnson, Tyrone Brewer.

Designers such as AARC55, Arjana, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magali, Burkindy x Jahnkoy, Duckie Brown, Frederick Anderson, Gustavo Moscoso, J.McLaughlin, Levi’s, Magpies and Peacocks, MaxJenny, Michael Kors, Nicholas Graham, PORTO, Rubin&Chapelle, Stephen-F, The Privelege, Talya Bendel x HAAS, Thom Browne, and Tommy Hilfiger, will reimagine the traditional “blue jacket” that the models will wear down the runway.

Additionally, emerging designers through fashion partner Fashion Group International will debut one-of-a-kind blue jackets on the runway. Former FGI Rising Star Award winners and finalists who will be featured include Carlos Campos, Epperson, Peyman Umay, Don Morphy, Niyi Okuboyejo and Terry Singh. Now in its 27th year, Fashion Group’s signature Rising Star Awards ceremony remains a vital and highly visible platform for professional recognition and celebrating emerging talent in fashion, beauty, business, retail, and related categories.

In addition to live streaming the event at FGI.org, FGI will host “viewing parties” across the country hosted by local FGI chapters in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Saint Louis and Washington DC. FGI Dallas will host at the showroom of FGI Rising Star Don Morphy. FGI Philadelphia will include a fashion presentation of local designers, hosted by Philly Fashion Week co-creators,Kevin Parker & Kerry Scott. FGI Saint Louis has partnered with Gent Men’sFashion Series at the new 21c Museum Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel and art gallery. FGI South Florida will host at art gallery, The House of Arts, in downtown Miami. Attendees will wear blue jackets and bluejacket inspired looks in support of the cause. Following the show, an afterparty will be held for participants and guests at The Moxy Hotel in the Silver Lining Piano Bar.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among American men and is the second-leading cause of cancer death. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024, 299,010 men will be told they have prostate cancer, and 35,250 men will die from the disease. People of color in particular face the highest risk of developing prostate cancer. The incidence of prostate cancer is about 70% higher in Black men than in white men. Prostate cancer is also the mostcommon cancer diagnosis among Latino men, with more than 13,000 diagnosed cases per year in the US. Family history increases the risk of prostate cancer and having a father or brother with prostate cancer more than doubles a man’s risk of developing this disease.

Conversations about screening and past cancer diagnoses among at-risk communities can translate to more Black and Latino men getting screened, diagnosed and treated. The priority is to encourage men to stay on track with regular prostate cancer screenings as part of their health care routine to help them be the best version of themselves they can be – for themselves, their families, and their communities.

“As a Black man entering his 50s and starting to have conversations with my doctor about aging and health I realized there was not a platform or conversation about men’s health and in fact it was a bit taboo (especially when discussing the prostate),” said Frederick Anderson. “With so many friends as young as 36-years-old being diagnosed and recovering from prostate and other cancers, I thought it was time for men to drop the taboo and start a conversation about their health and preventative measures for a healthier, longer life. Thus The Blue Jacket Fashion Show was born and eight years later I am proud to say we have created a national conversation that has ultimately saved lives.”

“Johnson & Johnson is honored to continue our support of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show and its message of encouraging men to have more open conversations about their health with their loved ones, including getting screened for prostate cancer,” said Tyrone Brewer, President, U.S.Oncology, J&J. “Alongside ZERO Prostate Cancer, we’re proud to collaborate on raising awareness about the disproportionate prevalence of prostate cancer among communities of color, and the crucial need for screening and early detection.We are committed to supporting initiatives that help shed light on these important issues, and to addressing inequities related to access to healthcare.”

“Seeing the steadily rising rate of prostate cancer diagnoses paired with the longstanding health disparities affecting Black men who are disproportionately impacted by this disease, it’s clear that the time to make prostate cancer a nationwide priority is now.” said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. “We are grateful to be part of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show as their charity partner for the third consecutive year. We know more high-profile events like this saves lives by amplifying prostate cancer awareness, increasing disease education, and removing barriers to early detection and treatment for all men, especially those at the highest risk.”

“Prostate cancer screening is essential for all men, and efforts like the Blue Jacket Initiative shine a bright light on the necessity and ease of this preemptive testing for communities of color in the Greater NewYork Area,” said Craig C. MacKay, Interim President and CEO of Carver Federal Savings Bank. “Carver Bank is proud to support this initiative, which promotes healthcare equity, stimulates important kitchen table discussion, and ultimately saves lives.”

ZERO Prostate Cancer is committed to ending racial and health disparities in prostate cancer and plays a crucial role focusing on education and early detection, clinical trial advocacy, and financial assistance and patient support. For donations made between January 25, 2024 – February 28, 2024, Johnson & Johnson will match those donations up to $10,000. Visit ZERO Prostate Cancer to learn more about and donate to our mission to eliminate prostate cancer for all who are impacted.

The latest guidelines from the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2024 indicate that Black men and those with a close relative diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 65 should discuss specific prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening with a healthcare provider beginning at age 45, and men at even higher risk (those who have several close relatives diagnosed at an early age and those who are BRCA mutation carriers should have this discussion beginning at age 40.