NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Matt Kudish, executive director) will celebrate 15 historic years of its peer-to-peer community fundraising during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month to support its free programs, helpline and services to aid New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

Since March of 2020, with its added online video support groups and programs, NAMI-NYC served nearly 30,000 individuals challenged by depression, grief, anxiety, panic attacks and other related mental health conditions, up from 19,000 the prior year.

Mark Ruffalo, three-time Oscar nominee, and the 2020 Emmy winner and 2021 Golden Globe winner for HBO’s acclaimed series “I Know This Much is True,” is grand marshal for the “NAMIWalks NYC” virtual program on Saturday, May 22 (11 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET). The annual community event is a national day of hope to support #MentalHealthForAll, led by NAMI-NYC with NAMI affiliates throughout the country, reimagined as a virtual day of self-care, support, peer-to-peer fundraising and mental health awareness. “NAMIWalks NYC” will also feature special appearances by ASICS elite athlete and “Blue Jean Mile” world record holder, Johnny Gregorek, and SoulCycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith.

Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”), star of HBO’s highly anticipated returning drama series “In Treatment,” will lead a special premiere week virtual panel event, streaming on the HBO Max YouTube channel beginning Friday, May 21. HBO’s “In Treatment” centers around therapist, Dr. Brooke Taylor (Aduba) in present-day Los Angeles who helps her clients navigate a variety of modern concerns including issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts. Joining Aduba for the panel are co-showrunners, executive producers and writers Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, and Quintessa Swindell, starring as “Laila.” “In Treatment” premieres Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

WarnerMedia has a longstanding relationship with National Alliance on Mental Illness NYC. In 2019, HBO and NAMI came together to launch “It’s OK”, an initiative to destigmatize the conversation around mental health. To learn more about “It’s OK” click here: It’s OK & You Are Not Alone.

NAMI-NYC’s month-long online events and activities to support Mental Health Awareness will include: