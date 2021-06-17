American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has announced that Alison Sweeney, award-winning actress, producer, author and TV host, will serve as the national spokesperson for its virtual Pups4Patriots 5K, taking place this Fourth of July weekend.

Join Alison Sweeney and Register for American Humane's Pups4Patriots 5K!

“We are thrilled to have Alison as an ambassador for American Humane and our spokesperson for the virtual Pups4Patriots 5K,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “This virtual event will serve as a rallying point to bring us together to provide veterans in need with the healing power of the human-animal bond. With Alison by our side, I am confident we can raise enough funds to train more service dogs – helping veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war.”

American Humane’s national Pups4Patriots 5K is a virtual weekend-long event, raising funds to train lifesaving service dogs for veterans coping with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury. Patriotic participants can show their solidarity with America’s veterans by walking, jogging or running at their leisure over the Fourth of July weekend. Participants can register online.

Research shows that specially trained PTS service dogs can reduce stress and anxiety levels, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort and restore confidence to affected veterans. There are many obstacles standing in the way of veterans in need of service dogs, however, including long waiting lists and exorbitant costs, often upwards of $30,000 per service dog. American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program pairs dogs in search of forever homes with veterans in need. The two are trained together at no cost to the veteran.

“I am honored to stand with American Humane and bring attention to the critical need of service dogs,” said Alison Sweeney. “I ask that you join me and participate in the Pups4Patriots 5K, making a difference for those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.”

American Humane is a top-rated charity that has been supporting the U.S. military, military families and military animals for more than 100 years. In addition to the nearly one billion animals it saves, shelters, feeds and protects around the world each year, American Humane brings home retired working dogs and reunites them with their handlers, trains lifesaving service dogs for veterans with PTS and TBI and helps provide critical healthcare to our K-9 warriors.

Participants can register for the Pups4Patriots 5K at www.AmericanHumane.org/P4P5K.