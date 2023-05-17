The Race to Erase MS Gala will return to Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gala.

This year’s guests will be treated to a celebration featuring a performance from Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett to help raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis. The event will also boast a Cinq à Sept fashion show.

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis. Funding research is the core focus of the foundation and significant strides have been made to find the cause and cure of this debilitating disease. At the event’s inception 30 years ago, the absence of medications and therapies encouraged its involvement; the Race has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other very important therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS.

All funds raised support the Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of the world’s leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco, Johns Hopkins, and UCLA. This nationwide collaboration of physicians, scientists and clinicians are on the cutting-edge of innovative research and therapeutic approaches to treat MS. It is the hope of the Race to Erase MS that in addition to combating MS through research in a clinical environment, awareness will be created by educating the public about this mysterious disease. Since its founding, Race to Erase MS has raised over $50 Million.

WHEN:

Friday, June 2, 2023

Media Check-In – 5:00 PM

Red Carpet/Cocktail Reception/Silent Auction – 6:00 PM

WHERE:

Fairmont Century Plaza

2025 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067