The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) held its annual Symposium & Awards Luncheon last week at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Elizabeth Hurley speaks onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon

Credit/Copyright: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Hosted by Co-Anchor of ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “20/20” Amy Robach, this year’s luncheon honored The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. and their employees with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award for their partnership and commitment to funding lifesaving research and raising public awareness through 30 years of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign (The Campaign). The award was presented by Global Ambassador of The Campaign Elizabeth Hurley. The Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence was presented to Maria Jasin, PhD for her seminal work with BCRA1 and BRCA2.

BCRF awarded $52.7 million in annual grants to 255 researchers from around the world, many of whom were in attendance to be recognized for their innovative projects and contributions to the field. At a scientific conference the day prior, investigators were provided the rare and critical opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues, across institutions, across disciplines, and across the world.

The event began with a symposium moderated by BCRF Co-Scientific Directors, Drs. Larry Norton of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Judy Garber of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The panelists included Drs. Maria Jasin of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Andrew Tutt of The Institute of Cancer Research London, and Lisa Newman of Weill Cornell Medicine.

Following the Symposium, the Awards Luncheon hosted by Amy Robach, featured remarks by NBC News Chief Environmental Affairs Correspondent Anne Thompson and BCRF President and CEO Myra J. Biblowit.

“We believe our company’s success is deeply rooted in living our values, and those values have always included supporting outstanding organizations like BCRF,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., who accepted the award on behalf of the Company. “We are so proud that The Breast Cancer Campaign has been a cornerstone of ELC’s social investments in women’s advancement and health, and we are so grateful for all who have supported it.”

Honorary Co-Chairs of the event included: Kinga Lampert, Leonard A. Lauder, and William P. Lauder. Event Co-Chairs included Madelyn Bucksbaum Adamson, Roberta M. Amon, Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Louise Camuto, Amy Goldman Fowler, Roslyn Goldstein, Marjorie Reed Gordon, Betsy S. Green, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Gail Hilson, Shelly Kivell, Elyse Lacher, Aerin Lauder, Amy E. Newburger, MD, Wendi Rose, Jeanne Sorensen Siegel, Arlene Taub and Simone Winston.

Notable guests included: Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger & Tommy Hilfiger, Gretta Monahan, Mandy Gonzalez, Louise Camuto, Orfeh, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Eliana Lauder and more.

Underwriters of the event included Jody and John Arnhold, Amy Goldman Fowler, Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein, Neil Golub, Kinga Lampert, Judy and Leonard Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch and William P. Lauder, Lifetime and The Estée Lauder Companies.